Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 9,082,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,407. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.