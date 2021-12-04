Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $784.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

