Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
SWBI stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
