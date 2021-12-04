Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWBI stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.