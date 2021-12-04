Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

