Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) & KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Head to Head Analysis

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group -468.68% -97.13% -77.00% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Snap One’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 564.03 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Snap One $814.11 million 1.94 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

KULR Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KULR Technology Group and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91

KULR Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.73%. Snap One has a consensus target price of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given KULR Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KULR Technology Group is more favorable than Snap One.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.