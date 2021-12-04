Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $470.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $299.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Snowflake stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,840,000 after acquiring an additional 627,031 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Snowflake by 274.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

