SnowGem (XSG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 236.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

