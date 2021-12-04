Soda Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.50 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and $3.50 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.