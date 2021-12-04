Solanium Price Up 12% This Week (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00006186 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $162.78 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solanium has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.27 or 0.08350900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.18 or 0.99776017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

