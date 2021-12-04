Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 17th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 210.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 221.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $6.43 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $293.74 million, a PE ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

