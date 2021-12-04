Sonar (PING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.28 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $525,589.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00070417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.49 or 0.07793210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,612.26 or 1.00038970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

