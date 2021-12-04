Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

