Source Capital, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $2.59 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.59 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

