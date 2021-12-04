Southwestern Energy to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

