SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

