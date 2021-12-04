SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $46,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

