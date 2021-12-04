SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $492.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $403.89 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.