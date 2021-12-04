SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

