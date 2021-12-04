Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $52.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

