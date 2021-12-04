Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $52.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

