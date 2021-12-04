SPINDLE Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $579,579.84 and approximately $483.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.13 or 1.00048788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00282005 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.92 or 0.00454591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00186902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009868 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

