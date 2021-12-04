Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.48% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 52 week low of $108.08 and a 52 week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Splunk by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 64.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 279,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 20.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.