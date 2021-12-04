Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.