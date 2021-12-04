Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.55

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.55 and traded as high as C$56.90. Sprott shares last traded at C$56.03, with a volume of 70,234 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$51.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.07%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

