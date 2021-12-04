Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

