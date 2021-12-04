Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 771,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQSP. Truist began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Squarespace stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 466,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

