SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSPPF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SSPPF remained flat at $$2.97 on Friday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

