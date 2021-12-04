SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Update

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

