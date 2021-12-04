Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $8.23. Stagwell shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2,340 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Eli Samaha bought 104,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,731,000.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.