State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Update

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 474,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,662 shares of company stock worth $7,591,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

