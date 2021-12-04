State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $167,000 Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Olympic Steel worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEUS stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

