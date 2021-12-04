State Street Corp Buys 11,406 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NL Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NL opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

