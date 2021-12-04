State Street Corp Increases Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

State Street Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 192.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $22.49 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.