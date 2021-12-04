State Street Corp Sells 93,895 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,895 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.43% of IntriCon worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in IntriCon by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

