State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $14.54 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a PE ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

