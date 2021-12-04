Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

