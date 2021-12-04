Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush Sells 10,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William John Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

