Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 511 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown University bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,882,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 93,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 82.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.