Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 170,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

