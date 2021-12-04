Stephens Inc. AR Buys 214 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cognex were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cognex by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 432,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 896,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.