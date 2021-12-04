Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 62.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 12.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 107,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 9.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $344.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

