Steve Valenzuela Sells 416 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56.

On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $78.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Alarm.com by 347.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.