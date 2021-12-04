Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.10.

SFIX opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

