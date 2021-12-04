StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stake Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 342.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $52,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in StoneCo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.25 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

