StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Cut to Sell at Banco Santander

Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STNE. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.64.

STNE stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

