StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Banco Santander

Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.64.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 38,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

