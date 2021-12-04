StoneX Group Inc. Buys 1,784 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

