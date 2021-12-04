StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

DIS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. The company has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

