StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 232,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

