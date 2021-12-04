StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $346.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $297.42 and a 1 year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

