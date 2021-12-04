StoneX Group Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

